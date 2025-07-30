KSB Vz. Stock Steady: On Track for Success!

Year-on-year increase in order intake and sales revenue despite market uncertainty.

KSB's order intake increased by 3.3% to €1,698 million in the first half of 2025, with the Pumps Segment showing the strongest growth.

Sales revenue rose by 1.8% to €1,465 million, with the Valves Segment achieving the highest increase.

EBIT for the first half of 2025 was €108 million, impacted by SAP S/4HANA transformation costs and currency effects.

KSB maintained its global positioning in sales, production, and service, ensuring resilience against tariffs and market challenges.

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves, with a presence on five continents and a workforce of around 16,400.

