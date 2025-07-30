KSB Vz. Stock Steady: On Track for Success!
KSB's strategic prowess shines through as it navigates market uncertainties, achieving growth in both order intake and sales revenue, driven by its strong global presence and innovative segments.
- Year-on-year increase in order intake and sales revenue despite market uncertainty.
- KSB's order intake increased by 3.3% to €1,698 million in the first half of 2025, with the Pumps Segment showing the strongest growth.
- Sales revenue rose by 1.8% to €1,465 million, with the Valves Segment achieving the highest increase.
- EBIT for the first half of 2025 was €108 million, impacted by SAP S/4HANA transformation costs and currency effects.
- KSB maintained its global positioning in sales, production, and service, ensuring resilience against tariffs and market challenges.
- KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves, with a presence on five continents and a workforce of around 16,400.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at KSB Vz. is on 30.07.2025.
The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 950,00EUR and was down -1,04 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.755,14PKT (-0,04 %).
-1,46 %
+4,99 %
+10,00 %
+20,40 %
+52,20 %
+198,77 %
+336,04 %
+208,28 %
+109,76 %
ISIN:DE0006292030WKN:629203
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte