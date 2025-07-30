CENIT AG Adjusts 2025 Forecast Amid Economic Shifts
CENIT Group's record sales shine amidst financial hurdles, with strategic shifts and acquisitions shaping a challenging yet promising outlook.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- CENIT Group reported record half-year sales of 103.7 million EUR, a 4.4% increase from the previous year.
- Operating earnings were negatively impacted, resulting in an EBIT of -3.7 million EUR for the first half of 2025.
- The newly acquired US subsidiary, Analysis Prime, contributed a negative result of approximately -1.6 million EUR.
- The ongoing transformation of the PLM segment also had a negative effect of around -3.8 million EUR on half-year results.
- The full-year forecast for 2025 has been revised to at least 205.0 million EUR in revenue and an EBIT of at least -1.5 million EUR.
- Management expects only a temporary slowdown in business, with medium-term targets (Strategy 2030) remaining unchanged.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Cenit is on 01.08.2025.
The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,5700EUR and was down -5,14 % compared with the previous day.
