CENIT AG Adjusts 2025 Forecast Amid Economic Shifts

CENIT Group reported record half-year sales of 103.7 million EUR, a 4.4% increase from the previous year.

Operating earnings were negatively impacted, resulting in an EBIT of -3.7 million EUR for the first half of 2025.

The newly acquired US subsidiary, Analysis Prime, contributed a negative result of approximately -1.6 million EUR.

The ongoing transformation of the PLM segment also had a negative effect of around -3.8 million EUR on half-year results.

The full-year forecast for 2025 has been revised to at least 205.0 million EUR in revenue and an EBIT of at least -1.5 million EUR.

Management expects only a temporary slowdown in business, with medium-term targets (Strategy 2030) remaining unchanged.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Cenit is on 01.08.2025.

The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,5700EUR and was down -5,14 % compared with the previous day.





