Cenit Surges to Record Sales Despite Market Hurdles, Adjusts Forecast
CENIT's half-year sales soared to unprecedented heights, yet challenges persist with its US subsidiary and PLM segment, as the company remains committed to its long-term vision.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- CENIT achieved its strongest half-year sales figures in history, with revenues of 103.7 million EUR, despite a challenging economic environment.
- The US subsidiary, Analysis Prime, acquired in 2024, underperformed, contributing a negative result of around -1.6 million EUR to the group's half-year results.
- The transformation of the PLM segment is ongoing, with a negative impact of approximately -3.8 million EUR on the half-year results.
- Operating cash flow remained stable at around 10% of revenue, similar to the previous year.
- The forecast for the full 2025 financial year has been revised, with expected revenue of at least 205.0 million EUR and an EBIT of at least -1.5 million EUR.
- CENIT's medium-term management targets (Strategy 2030) remain unchanged, with expectations of only a temporary slowdown in business.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Cenit is on 01.08.2025.
The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,6500EUR and was down -4,14 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.
-4,76 %
+4,12 %
-7,97 %
-0,49 %
-39,25 %
-49,50 %
-16,36 %
-53,02 %
-46,46 %
ISIN:DE0005407100WKN:540710
