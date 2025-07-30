Cenit Surges to Record Sales Despite Market Hurdles, Adjusts Forecast

CENIT achieved its strongest half-year sales figures in history, with revenues of 103.7 million EUR, despite a challenging economic environment.

The US subsidiary, Analysis Prime, acquired in 2024, underperformed, contributing a negative result of around -1.6 million EUR to the group's half-year results.

The transformation of the PLM segment is ongoing, with a negative impact of approximately -3.8 million EUR on the half-year results.

Operating cash flow remained stable at around 10% of revenue, similar to the previous year.

The forecast for the full 2025 financial year has been revised, with expected revenue of at least 205.0 million EUR and an EBIT of at least -1.5 million EUR.

CENIT's medium-term management targets (Strategy 2030) remain unchanged, with expectations of only a temporary slowdown in business.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Cenit is on 01.08.2025.

The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,6500EUR and was down -4,14 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.





