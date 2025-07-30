Audius Acquires CompuSafe, Eyes €100M Revenue Milestone
Audius SE is expanding its IT service portfolio by acquiring CompuSafe, a move expected to boost revenue and expertise, reinforcing its global market presence.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- audius SE has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in CompuSafe Data Systems AG, expanding its service portfolio to include IT service management solutions.
- The acquisition of CompuSafe, which has around 180 employees and generates approximately €20 million in revenue, is expected to help audius achieve over €115 million in total revenue in the next fiscal year.
- CompuSafe specializes in IT services and IT transformation, focusing on project management, application support, data center operations, and artificial intelligence applications.
- The transaction is set to close on September 10, 2025, with the purchase price undisclosed.
- Following the acquisition and positive business performance, audius has increased its total revenue forecast for 2025 to over €100 million.
- audius SE, founded in 1991, operates with around 700 employees globally, focusing on IT services, software/cloud solutions, and telecommunications, with shares listed on the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges.
The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresbericht 2025" to English is "Semi-Annual Report 2025.", at audius is on 30.08.2025.
The price of audius at the time of the news was 13,650EUR and was up +8,76 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,10 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A40ET13WKN:A40ET1
