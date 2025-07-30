Audius Acquires CompuSafe, Eyes €100M Revenue Milestone

audius SE has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in CompuSafe Data Systems AG, expanding its service portfolio to include IT service management solutions.

The acquisition of CompuSafe, which has around 180 employees and generates approximately €20 million in revenue, is expected to help audius achieve over €115 million in total revenue in the next fiscal year.

CompuSafe specializes in IT services and IT transformation, focusing on project management, application support, data center operations, and artificial intelligence applications.

The transaction is set to close on September 10, 2025, with the purchase price undisclosed.

Following the acquisition and positive business performance, audius has increased its total revenue forecast for 2025 to over €100 million.

audius SE, founded in 1991, operates with around 700 employees globally, focusing on IT services, software/cloud solutions, and telecommunications, with shares listed on the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges.

