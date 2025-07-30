    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    2025 Accommodation Barometer

    UK Sector Resilient, Yet Pressed on Talent and Digital Fronts

    Amsterdam (ots) - A new set of reports
    (https://www.statista.com/study/193484/2025-uk-accommodation-barometer/) from
    Statista, produced in partnership with Booking.com, sheds light on key
    developments shaping Europe's accommodation sector - from evolving skills
    requirements and investment patterns to diverging national outlooks and the
    uneven pace of digital transformation.

    UK hoteliers report a stable and optimistic outlook for 2025, with just over
    half experiencing positive economic development in recent months. Only 4% feel
    pessimistic about the upcoming six months. UK accommodations' hiring appetite is
    low compared to neighbours in Europe, with salary expectations seen as a key
    recruitment challenge.

    While AI's potential is recognised, barriers like costs and integration
    difficulties persist. As tourism-related levy proposals crop up across the UK,
    most accommodations anticipate little impact on occupancy, but one in five
    expect a negative effect. Chain accommodation providers tend to report greater
    optimism (https://www.statista.com/chart/34663/accommodation-barometer-2025-busi
    ness-development-sentiment/) and investment intent than independent businesses.

    "This year's data from the UK points to two pressing challenges: a widening
    skills gap and uneven digital progress," said Thomas Hinton, Data Journalist at
    Statista. "Nearly half of respondents cite difficulties hiring qualified staff.
    Meanwhile, while AI is making inroads in some areas, broader adoption remains
    limited - often due to cost or technical hurdles."

    About the Barometer:

    The European Accommodation Barometer 2025
    (https://www.statista.com/study/193429/2025-european-accommodation-barometer/) -
    in its fifth edition - draws on survey responses from more than 1,000 hoteliers
    across the continent. It combines a comprehensive Europe-wide report in English
    with 14 country-specific editions, available in local languages, for Austria,
    Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Nordics,
    Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. All reports are available for
    free download
    (https://www.statista.com/study/193429/2025-european-accommodation-barometer/)
    from the Statista website.

    Verfasst von news aktuell
