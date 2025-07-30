UK Sector Resilient, Yet Pressed on Talent and Digital Fronts

Amsterdam (ots) - A new set of reports

from

Statista, produced in partnership with Booking.com, sheds light on key

developments shaping Europe's accommodation sector - from evolving skills

requirements and investment patterns to diverging national outlooks and the

uneven pace of digital transformation.



UK hoteliers report a stable and optimistic outlook for 2025, with just over

half experiencing positive economic development in recent months. Only 4% feel

pessimistic about the upcoming six months. UK accommodations' hiring appetite is

low compared to neighbours in Europe, with salary expectations seen as a key

recruitment challenge.





While AI's potential is recognised, barriers like costs and integration

difficulties persist. As tourism-related levy proposals crop up across the UK,

most accommodations anticipate little impact on occupancy, but one in five

expect a negative effect. Chain accommodation providers tend to report greater

optimism

and investment intent than independent businesses.



"This year's data from the UK points to two pressing challenges: a widening

skills gap and uneven digital progress," said Thomas Hinton, Data Journalist at

Statista. "Nearly half of respondents cite difficulties hiring qualified staff.

Meanwhile, while AI is making inroads in some areas, broader adoption remains

limited - often due to cost or technical hurdles."



About the Barometer:



The European Accommodation Barometer 2025

-

in its fifth edition - draws on survey responses from more than 1,000 hoteliers

across the continent. It combines a comprehensive Europe-wide report in English

with 14 country-specific editions, available in local languages, for Austria,

Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Nordics,

Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. All reports are available for

free download

from the Statista website.

from the Statista website.



