2025 Accommodation Barometer
UK Sector Resilient, Yet Pressed on Talent and Digital Fronts
Amsterdam (ots) - A new set of reports
(https://www.statista.com/study/193484/2025-uk-accommodation-barometer/) from
Statista, produced in partnership with Booking.com, sheds light on key
developments shaping Europe's accommodation sector - from evolving skills
requirements and investment patterns to diverging national outlooks and the
uneven pace of digital transformation.
UK hoteliers report a stable and optimistic outlook for 2025, with just over
half experiencing positive economic development in recent months. Only 4% feel
pessimistic about the upcoming six months. UK accommodations' hiring appetite is
low compared to neighbours in Europe, with salary expectations seen as a key
recruitment challenge.
While AI's potential is recognised, barriers like costs and integration
difficulties persist. As tourism-related levy proposals crop up across the UK,
most accommodations anticipate little impact on occupancy, but one in five
expect a negative effect. Chain accommodation providers tend to report greater
optimism (https://www.statista.com/chart/34663/accommodation-barometer-2025-busi
ness-development-sentiment/) and investment intent than independent businesses.
"This year's data from the UK points to two pressing challenges: a widening
skills gap and uneven digital progress," said Thomas Hinton, Data Journalist at
Statista. "Nearly half of respondents cite difficulties hiring qualified staff.
Meanwhile, while AI is making inroads in some areas, broader adoption remains
limited - often due to cost or technical hurdles."
About the Barometer:
The European Accommodation Barometer 2025
(https://www.statista.com/study/193429/2025-european-accommodation-barometer/) -
in its fifth edition - draws on survey responses from more than 1,000 hoteliers
across the continent. It combines a comprehensive Europe-wide report in English
with 14 country-specific editions, available in local languages, for Austria,
Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Nordics,
Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. All reports are available for
free download
(https://www.statista.com/study/193429/2025-european-accommodation-barometer/)
from the Statista website.
About the Barometer:
The European Accommodation Barometer 2025
(https://www.statista.com/study/193429/2025-european-accommodation-barometer/) -
in its fifth edition - draws on survey responses from more than 1,000 hoteliers
across the continent. It combines a comprehensive Europe-wide report in English
with 14 country-specific editions, available in local languages, for Austria,
Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Nordics,
Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. All reports are available for
free download
(https://www.statista.com/study/193429/2025-european-accommodation-barometer/)
from the Statista website.
