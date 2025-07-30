Driving Sustainability Forward (FOTO)

Shanghai (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, officially

released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing

significant progress across its sustainability initiatives. The report

highlights the company's unwavering commitment to responsible operations through

measurable achievements in renewable energy adoption, circular economy

practices, and social responsibility programs.



Key achievements in 2024 include:





- Renewable Energy: 42% of global energy was sourced from renewables, with solar

contributing 4.2%.

- Circular Economy: A 31% increase in recycled plastic resin purchases.

- Industry Recognition: Maintained an A- CDP rating for climate disclosure and

earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal.



"Our 2024 ESG accomplishments reflect our team's dedication to integrating

responsible practices throughout our operations," said Zang Chungao, CEO,

Yanfeng. "From renewable energy to sustainable materials, we're creating

long-term value for all stakeholders."



Yanfeng is on track for its net-zero emissions target (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030,

embedding sustainability into product development with recyclable materials and

modular designs.



The company also strengthened its commitment to the UN Global Compact and

Sustainable Development Goals through ethical operations and record employee

volunteer hours.



The full 2024 ESG Report is available [here] (https://www.yanfeng.com/sites/defa

ult/files/2025-07/yanfeng_2024_esg_report.pdf) . Yanfeng continues to innovate

and collaborate, advancing sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.



About Yanfeng



Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,

seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety, and is exploring new business

actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees

worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 14 R&D centers and other

regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering and software

development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on Smart Cabin and

lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility

and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit

http://www.yanfeng.com .



