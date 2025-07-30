Yanfeng Unveils 2024 ESG Report
Driving Sustainability Forward (FOTO)
Shanghai (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, officially
released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing
significant progress across its sustainability initiatives. The report
highlights the company's unwavering commitment to responsible operations through
measurable achievements in renewable energy adoption, circular economy
practices, and social responsibility programs.
Key achievements in 2024 include:
- Renewable Energy: 42% of global energy was sourced from renewables, with solar
contributing 4.2%.
- Circular Economy: A 31% increase in recycled plastic resin purchases.
- Industry Recognition: Maintained an A- CDP rating for climate disclosure and
earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal.
"Our 2024 ESG accomplishments reflect our team's dedication to integrating
responsible practices throughout our operations," said Zang Chungao, CEO,
Yanfeng. "From renewable energy to sustainable materials, we're creating
long-term value for all stakeholders."
Yanfeng is on track for its net-zero emissions target (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030,
embedding sustainability into product development with recyclable materials and
modular designs.
The company also strengthened its commitment to the UN Global Compact and
Sustainable Development Goals through ethical operations and record employee
volunteer hours.
The full 2024 ESG Report is available [here] (https://www.yanfeng.com/sites/defa
ult/files/2025-07/yanfeng_2024_esg_report.pdf) . Yanfeng continues to innovate
and collaborate, advancing sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety, and is exploring new business
actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees
worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 14 R&D centers and other
regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering and software
development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on Smart Cabin and
lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
http://www.yanfeng.com .
Contact:
Mariana Trstikova, Communications Manager
mailto:mariana.trstikova@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/6087129
OTS: Yanfeng
Autor folgen