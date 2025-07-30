    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Yanfeng Unveils 2024 ESG Report

    Driving Sustainability Forward (FOTO)

    Shanghai (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, officially
    released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing
    significant progress across its sustainability initiatives. The report
    highlights the company's unwavering commitment to responsible operations through
    measurable achievements in renewable energy adoption, circular economy
    practices, and social responsibility programs.

    Key achievements in 2024 include:

    - Renewable Energy: 42% of global energy was sourced from renewables, with solar
    contributing 4.2%.
    - Circular Economy: A 31% increase in recycled plastic resin purchases.
    - Industry Recognition: Maintained an A- CDP rating for climate disclosure and
    earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal.

    "Our 2024 ESG accomplishments reflect our team's dedication to integrating
    responsible practices throughout our operations," said Zang Chungao, CEO,
    Yanfeng. "From renewable energy to sustainable materials, we're creating
    long-term value for all stakeholders."

    Yanfeng is on track for its net-zero emissions target (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030,
    embedding sustainability into product development with recyclable materials and
    modular designs.

    The company also strengthened its commitment to the UN Global Compact and
    Sustainable Development Goals through ethical operations and record employee
    volunteer hours.

    The full 2024 ESG Report is available [here] (https://www.yanfeng.com/sites/defa
    ult/files/2025-07/yanfeng_2024_esg_report.pdf) . Yanfeng continues to innovate
    and collaborate, advancing sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

    About Yanfeng

    Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior,
    seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety, and is exploring new business
    actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees
    worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 14 R&D centers and other
    regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering and software
    development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on Smart Cabin and
    lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility
    and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit
    http://www.yanfeng.com .

    Contact:

    Mariana Trstikova, Communications Manager
    mailto:mariana.trstikova@yanfeng.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/6087129
    OTS: Yanfeng




