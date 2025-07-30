New Report Reveals Key Considerations For Successful Distribution Onboarding

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) released its collaborative research report titled "The Distribution Onramp: A Quick-Start Guide for Established and Emerging Technology Vendors" during the GTIA ChannelCon event this week. The engaging new study provides valuable best practices for initiating and developing strong and mutually beneficial relationships between technology suppliers and distributors.

In today's fast-paced technology landscape, IT vendors are under immense pressure to scale their sales, technical support and other operations quickly and efficiently to meet market demands and stay ahead of the competition. GTDC's latest report illustrates how a well-designed channel program can create an accelerated path to achieving these goals, particularly if the organization leverages two-tier distribution to cost-effectively expand their reach, enhance customer engagement and drive net new sales. This valuable industry resource emphasizes the importance of initial engagements. The investments vendors make and the best practices they put into place prior to beginning the onboarding process with new distributors are both crucial to the success of these vital partnerships. Aligning sales, marketing and channel-related resources helps reduce the learning curve and creates a stronger and more optimized ecosystem for vendors, distributors, solution providers and the organizations and individual users they support.

"Successful navigation of the distribution onboarding process increases the value of these relationships across the channel, ensuring quicker and higher returns on investments for vendors and their partner communities," says Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. "These mission-critical alliances benefit greatly from a solid foundation and continual nurturing, and early adoption of these industry best practices minimizes the chances of making costly mistakes or, worse, failing to capitalize on major business opportunities."

The onboarding process is critical for technology vendors looking to establish new relationships with distributors and gain the most leverage from the IT channel. The report highlights several critical steps for ensuring suppliers' success through this journey, including: