PSI AG Thrives on Growth After Six Months

PSI Software SE reported new orders of 210 million euros, a 36% increase compared to the same period last year.

Revenue rose by 18.3% to 132.9 million euros in the first half of 2025.

The adjusted operating result (EBIT) was 3.5 million euros, significantly improved from the previous year's loss.

The Group's net result improved to -1.4 million euros, a 93.7% reduction in losses compared to the previous year.

The company anticipates a growth of around 10% in new orders and revenues for 2025, with an adjusted EBIT margin target of approximately 4%.

PSI continues to focus on cost-cutting measures and organizational restructuring as part of its "PSI Reloaded" transformation program.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PSI AG is on 31.07.2025.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 29,35EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.





