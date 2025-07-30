PSI AG Thrives on Growth After Six Months
PSI Software SE showcases robust growth with a 36% rise in new orders and a notable revenue increase, while significantly reducing losses and setting ambitious targets for 2025.
Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
- PSI Software SE reported new orders of 210 million euros, a 36% increase compared to the same period last year.
- Revenue rose by 18.3% to 132.9 million euros in the first half of 2025.
- The adjusted operating result (EBIT) was 3.5 million euros, significantly improved from the previous year's loss.
- The Group's net result improved to -1.4 million euros, a 93.7% reduction in losses compared to the previous year.
- The company anticipates a growth of around 10% in new orders and revenues for 2025, with an adjusted EBIT margin target of approximately 4%.
- PSI continues to focus on cost-cutting measures and organizational restructuring as part of its "PSI Reloaded" transformation program.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PSI AG is on 31.07.2025.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 29,35EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
-3,33 %
-3,65 %
+4,69 %
+34,88 %
+17,41 %
+31,22 %
+148,48 %
+502,08 %
ISIN:DE000A0Z1JH9WKN:A0Z1JH
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte