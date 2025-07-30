Airbus SE Unveils Impressive H1 2025 Results!

Airbus delivered 306 commercial aircraft in H1 2025, with revenues of €29.6 billion and EBIT adjusted of €2.2 billion.

The company reported a net income of €1.525 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.93, reflecting an 85% increase compared to H1 2024.

Free cash flow before customer financing was €-1.6 billion, primarily due to inventory build-up and produced aircraft awaiting engines.

Airbus maintained its 2025 guidance, targeting around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries and EBIT adjusted of approximately €7.0 billion.

The order backlog stood at 8,754 commercial aircraft, with gross orders totaling 494 and net orders of 402 after cancellations.

The company is facing supply chain challenges, particularly with the A320 program, but is progressing on the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems work packages.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 30.07.2025.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 177,95EUR and was down -0,85 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.278,50PKT (+0,27 %).





