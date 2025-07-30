Amadeus FiRe's Q2/6M 2025 Report: Confidently Eyeing 2026

Amadeus Fire Group's revenue and earnings for the first half of 2025 were significantly below the previous year's figures, with a 17.5% decline in revenue and a 21.7% drop in operating gross profit.

The economic downturn and changes in public sector responsibilities negatively impacted the Training segment, with a 94.4% decrease in operating EBITA compared to the previous year.

The Personnel Services segment also faced challenges, with a 21.7% decline in revenue and a 65.5% drop in operating EBITA, due to companies' reluctance to recruit and extended decision-making processes.

Despite the current challenges, Amadeus Fire Group is investing in digital learning formats, AI-supported CRM systems, and IT infrastructure to strengthen its market position and prepare for future opportunities.

The Group's equity decreased to €133.8 million as of June 30, 2025, with an equity ratio of 40.6%, down from 46.9% at the end of 2024.

The Management Board expects revenue for 2025 to be between €355 million and €385 million, with operating EBITA ranging from €15 million to €25 million, and remains confident about organic growth and targeted acquisitions for 2026.

