Amadeus FiRe's Q2/6M 2025 Report: Confidently Eyeing 2026
Amidst a challenging economic landscape, Amadeus Fire Group navigates turbulent waters with strategic foresight. Facing a significant revenue dip and operational hurdles, the Group is adapting to shifting market dynamics. Investments in digital learning and AI are paving the way for resilience and future growth. With a focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions, Amadeus Fire is poised for a promising rebound.
- Amadeus Fire Group's revenue and earnings for the first half of 2025 were significantly below the previous year's figures, with a 17.5% decline in revenue and a 21.7% drop in operating gross profit.
- The economic downturn and changes in public sector responsibilities negatively impacted the Training segment, with a 94.4% decrease in operating EBITA compared to the previous year.
- The Personnel Services segment also faced challenges, with a 21.7% decline in revenue and a 65.5% drop in operating EBITA, due to companies' reluctance to recruit and extended decision-making processes.
- Despite the current challenges, Amadeus Fire Group is investing in digital learning formats, AI-supported CRM systems, and IT infrastructure to strengthen its market position and prepare for future opportunities.
- The Group's equity decreased to €133.8 million as of June 30, 2025, with an equity ratio of 40.6%, down from 46.9% at the end of 2024.
- The Management Board expects revenue for 2025 to be between €355 million and €385 million, with operating EBITA ranging from €15 million to €25 million, and remains confident about organic growth and targeted acquisitions for 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the press release for the half-year financial report of Q2/6M 2025 after the stock market closes., at Amadeus FiRe is on 30.07.2025.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 65,70EUR and was down -2,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.719,94PKT (-0,24 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.