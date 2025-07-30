    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    JD.com & CECONOMY unite for Europe's next-gen electronics hub.

    JD.com and CECONOMY are embarking on a transformative journey to reshape Europe's consumer electronics landscape, marked by a strategic investment and a promising takeover offer.

    JD.com & CECONOMY unite for Europe's next-gen electronics hub.
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • JD.com has entered a strategic investment partnership with CECONOMY to create a leading next-generation consumer electronics platform in Europe.
    • JD.com plans to launch a public takeover offer for CECONOMY at EUR 4.60 per share, a 42.6% premium over the three-month average share price.
    • Convergenta, CECONOMY's founding family shareholder, will retain a 25.35% stake and has signed a shareholder agreement with JD.com.
    • JD.com has secured irrevocable commitments from shareholders for 31.7% of CECONOMY's total share capital, aiming for a total shareholding of 57.1%.
    • CECONOMY will remain a stand-alone business with no planned changes to its workforce or operations, supported by its Supervisory and Management Boards.
    • The takeover offer is expected to close in the first half of 2026, with financing from a combination of acquisition loans and JD.com's cash reserves.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    JD.com & CECONOMY unite for Europe's next-gen electronics hub. JD.com and CECONOMY are embarking on a transformative journey to reshape Europe's consumer electronics landscape, marked by a strategic investment and a promising takeover offer.