JD.com & CECONOMY unite for Europe's next-gen electronics hub.
JD.com and CECONOMY are embarking on a transformative journey to reshape Europe's consumer electronics landscape, marked by a strategic investment and a promising takeover offer.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- JD.com has entered a strategic investment partnership with CECONOMY to create a leading next-generation consumer electronics platform in Europe.
- JD.com plans to launch a public takeover offer for CECONOMY at EUR 4.60 per share, a 42.6% premium over the three-month average share price.
- Convergenta, CECONOMY's founding family shareholder, will retain a 25.35% stake and has signed a shareholder agreement with JD.com.
- JD.com has secured irrevocable commitments from shareholders for 31.7% of CECONOMY's total share capital, aiming for a total shareholding of 57.1%.
- CECONOMY will remain a stand-alone business with no planned changes to its workforce or operations, supported by its Supervisory and Management Boards.
- The takeover offer is expected to close in the first half of 2026, with financing from a combination of acquisition loans and JD.com's cash reserves.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.