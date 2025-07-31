HENSOLDT's Revenue and Orders Soar in Early 2025!

HENSOLDT reported a strong order intake of EUR 1,405 million in H1 2025, up from EUR 1,359 million in the previous year.

The company achieved a record order backlog of EUR 7,070 million, an increase from EUR 6,553 million in H1 2024.

Revenue grew to EUR 944 million in H1 2025, compared to EUR 849 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose slightly to EUR 107 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3%, down from 12.2% in the previous year.

HENSOLDT confirmed its positive outlook for 2025, expecting revenues between EUR 2,500 and 2,600 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 18%.

The company successfully completed a promissory note loan of EUR 300 million, enhancing its financial flexibility and diversifying its investor base.

The next important date at HENSOLDT is on 31.07.2025 for the Half-Year Financial Report 2025.

