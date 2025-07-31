Avolta's Stellar Performance Shines in Early 2025 Results!
Avolta's impressive H1 2025 results reflect its strategic prowess and robust financial health, marked by significant revenue and EPS growth, strategic refinancing, and global expansion.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Avolta reported a +7.1% CER revenue growth, a CORE EBITDA margin of 9.3%, EPS growth of +28.7%, and CHF 216m EFCF for H1 2025.
- The company achieved a turnover of CHF 6,734m, with CORE revenue growth of +7.1% CER and organic growth of +5.7%.
- Avolta paid a dividend of CHF 1.00/share (+43% YoY) and executed a share buy-back of 2.3m shares/CHF 92m.
- The company issued EUR 500m seven-year 4.5% senior notes to refinance existing debt and repay borrowings.
- Avolta expanded its footprint with new F&B stores and retail contracts across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
- The company confirmed its medium-term targets, aiming for 5%-7% organic growth p.a., and plans to improve CORE EBITDA margin and EFCF conversion.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Avolta is on 31.07.2025.
-0,35 %
-1,97 %
-1,41 %
+13,49 %
+23,47 %
+22,76 %
+113,44 %
-61,15 %
-10,99 %
ISIN:CH0023405456WKN:A0HMLM
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte