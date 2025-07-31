Comet's Sales Soar Amid Market Uncertainty: New Outlook Released
Comet Holding AG shines with a 20% sales boost in H1 2025, driven by PCT's AI semiconductor demand, while navigating industry challenges and investing in future growth.
- Comet Holding AG reported a 20.0% increase in net sales to CHF 227.2 million in the first half of 2025, with the PCT division experiencing a 42.4% growth.
- The company's EBITDA margin improved to 9.1% from 6.9% in the first half of 2024, despite challenges from currency effects and an unfavorable product and regional mix.
- The semiconductor industry faces macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, leading to a slower sales growth outlook for the second half of 2025.
- Comet revised its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting net sales between CHF 460 million and CHF 500 million, with an EBITDA margin ranging from 10.0% to 14.0%.
- The PCT division's growth was driven by strong demand for AI-related semiconductors, while the IXS division faced challenges due to weak end-markets.
- Comet continues to invest in R&D and expansion, including a new facility in Penang, while maintaining a strong equity ratio of 61.8% and cash reserves of CHF 93.0 million.
