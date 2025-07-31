AT&S Surges Ahead: First Quarter Success Story
AT&S has set the stage for impressive growth, with a robust Q1 performance and ambitious future targets, driven by strategic expansions and financial optimizations.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- Revenue increased by 14% to €399 million in Q1 2025/26, with a 19% rise when adjusted for currency effects.
- EBITDA improved by 9% to €71 million, with a margin of 17.7%, despite negative exchange rate effects and start-up costs.
- The company expects half-year revenue of €820 million and an EBITDA margin of 20%, with continued cost optimization efforts.
- Cash flow from operating activities rose significantly to €184 million, driven by the reorganization of the international factoring program.
- AT&S is focusing on high-end IC substrates and expanding production in Kulim, Malaysia, and Leoben, Austria, to drive growth.
- The outlook for FY 2026/27 anticipates revenue of €2.1 to €2.4 billion and an EBITDA margin of 24 to 28%, excluding potential trade disputes and currency devaluation impacts.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 31.07.2025.
