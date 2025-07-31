    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
    AT&S Surges Ahead: First Quarter Success Story

    AT&S has set the stage for impressive growth, with a robust Q1 performance and ambitious future targets, driven by strategic expansions and financial optimizations.

    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • Revenue increased by 14% to €399 million in Q1 2025/26, with a 19% rise when adjusted for currency effects.
    • EBITDA improved by 9% to €71 million, with a margin of 17.7%, despite negative exchange rate effects and start-up costs.
    • The company expects half-year revenue of €820 million and an EBITDA margin of 20%, with continued cost optimization efforts.
    • Cash flow from operating activities rose significantly to €184 million, driven by the reorganization of the international factoring program.
    • AT&S is focusing on high-end IC substrates and expanding production in Kulim, Malaysia, and Leoben, Austria, to drive growth.
    • The outlook for FY 2026/27 anticipates revenue of €2.1 to €2.4 billion and an EBITDA margin of 24 to 28%, excluding potential trade disputes and currency devaluation impacts.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 31.07.2025.


    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

    ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
