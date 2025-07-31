Knorr-Bremse's Stellar H1 Performance Captivates

Knorr-Bremse reported a strong H1 2025 performance with an operating EBIT of €498 million and an increased operating EBIT margin of 12.6%.

The company experienced a high demand level, with an order intake of €4.5 billion and an order book close to a record level at €7.3 billion.

Revenues for the first half of 2025 were approximately €4 billion, and free cash flow increased significantly year-on-year to €160 million.

The Rail Vehicle Systems division showed significant growth, with a 14.4% increase in operating EBIT to €347 million and a 16.0% operating EBIT margin.

The Commercial Vehicle Systems division faced challenges, with a decline in revenues to €1,789 million and a decrease in operating EBIT to €176 million, but maintained a robust operating EBIT margin of 9.9%.

Knorr-Bremse confirmed its full-year operating EBIT and cash flow guidance for 2025, adjusting the expected revenue range due to currency effects, with revenues now expected between €7,800 million and €8,100 million.

The next important date, Q2/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 31.07.2025.

