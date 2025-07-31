Nemetschek's Q2 2025: Soaring 30.5% Revenue & Boosted Outlook!

Nemetschek Group reported a strong Q2 2025 with a currency-adjusted revenue growth of +30.5% to EUR 290.0 million, driven by a significant increase in subscription/SaaS revenue.

The company raised its revenue outlook for 2025, expecting currency-adjusted growth between 20% and 22%, up from the previous forecast of 17% to 19%.

EBITDA increased by 46.3% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 88.5 million, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 30.5% in Q2 2025.

The transition to a subscription and SaaS-centric business model was successful, with recurring revenue reaching a record high of 92% of total revenue in the first half of 2025.

Strategic acquisitions, such as GoCanvas, and investments in start-ups like Handoff, are key components of Nemetschek's growth strategy, enhancing its solution portfolio and opening new growth opportunities.

The Nemetschek Group continues to drive innovation, particularly in agentic AI, and is expanding its international presence, with significant revenue growth in high-growth regions like India and Saudi Arabia.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.982,29PKT (-0,69 %).





