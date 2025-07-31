Medacta's 19.8% Growth in H1 2025 Spurs Upgraded Forecasts
Medacta Group SA has surged ahead with a remarkable 19.8% revenue growth in H1 2025, setting new benchmarks and upgrading its future outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Medacta Group SA reported a 19.8% revenue growth in constant currency for H1 2025, reaching Euro 344.1 million, and upgraded its FY 2025 and mid-term guidance.
- Significant revenue growth was observed across all geographic markets, with Asia Pacific and North America growing by 25.3% and 21.5% in constant currency, respectively.
- All business lines showed strong performance, particularly Knee (up 23.8% in constant currency), Extremities (up 44.0% in constant currency), and Spine.
- Medacta acquired Parcus Medical, enhancing its sports medicine portfolio, contributing approximately 1.2% to Group revenue in H1 2025.
- The company upgraded its 2025 outlook, targeting a revenue growth of 16% to 18% in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 28%.
- The mid-term outlook was also upgraded, with a revenue CAGR (2024-2027E) expected to be in the range of 10% to 14% in constant currency, and an adjusted EBITDA margin targeted around 28%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medacta Group is on 08.09.2025.
-0,47 %
+1,76 %
+5,69 %
+6,21 %
+16,94 %
+54,52 %
+95,45 %
+74,75 %
ISIN:CH0468525222WKN:A2PFTD
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte