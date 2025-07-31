FUCHS Thrives Amid Challenging Market in H1

FUCHS SE experienced a challenging market environment in the first half of 2025, with subdued demand from key customer groups due to economic strains.

Sales revenues grew by 2% to EUR 1,804 million, driven by business expansion and acquisitions, but EBIT decreased by 4% to EUR 209 million compared to the previous year.

Free cash flow before acquisitions increased by 17% to EUR 81 million, while earnings after tax fell to EUR 144 million, a 7% decrease from the previous year.

The Asia-Pacific region saw a 4% increase in sales revenues, with significant growth in China, India, and Australia, while the North and South America region faced challenges with a 26% decrease in EBIT.

FUCHS adjusted its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting sales revenues and EBIT to be at the previous year's level, with a focus on maintaining profitable growth despite ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions.

FUCHS remains committed to its strategic program, FUCHS100, aiming for future growth, and continues to be the world's largest independent supplier of lubrication solutions.

