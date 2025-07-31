SNP Surges Ahead: Record Revenue Fuels Corporate Expansion
SNP has shattered records this quarter, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience in the face of global challenges. With a stellar €72.3 million in revenue and a robust 19% EBIT growth, SNP is setting new benchmarks. The company's strategic alliances and the largest-ever Transformation World event underscore its dynamic expansion. As SNP aligns with the Carlyle Group, it confidently strides towards a promising 2025 outlook.
- SNP recorded a record quarterly revenue of €72.3 million, a 17% increase from Q2 2024.
- Order entry rose by 8% to €79.8 million, with strong contributions from the partner business.
- EBIT grew by 19% to €14.8 million in the first half of the year, despite adverse exchange rate effects.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue between €270 million and €280 million and EBIT between €30 million and €34 million.
- SNP hosted the largest Transformation World event to date, featuring significant participation from customers and partners.
- The Annual General Meeting approved a control and profit transfer agreement with the Carlyle Group, facilitating further growth.
