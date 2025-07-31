SNP Surges Ahead: Record Revenue Fuels Corporate Expansion

SNP recorded a record quarterly revenue of €72.3 million, a 17% increase from Q2 2024.

Order entry rose by 8% to €79.8 million, with strong contributions from the partner business.

EBIT grew by 19% to €14.8 million in the first half of the year, despite adverse exchange rate effects.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue between €270 million and €280 million and EBIT between €30 million and €34 million.

SNP hosted the largest Transformation World event to date, featuring significant participation from customers and partners.

The Annual General Meeting approved a control and profit transfer agreement with the Carlyle Group, facilitating further growth.

