ANDRITZ Soars: Record Orders Fuel Strong Growth in Early 2025

ANDRITZ experienced a 22.9% increase in order intake in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with significant growth in the Hydropower, Metals, and Pulp & Paper sectors.

Despite the increase in order intake, revenue declined by 8.4% due to lower revenues in Pulp & Paper and Metals, while the Hydropower sector saw a 16.8% revenue increase.

Strategic acquisitions in 2025 included LDX Solutions, A.Celli Paper, Diamond Power International, and Salico Group, enhancing ANDRITZ's product portfolio and global presence.

The net income margin decreased to 5.2% from 5.6% in H1 2024, influenced by non-operating items related to restructuring.

ANDRITZ confirmed its 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between 8.0 billion EUR and 8.3 billion EUR, with a comparable EBITA margin expected between 8.6% and 9.0%.

The order backlog as of June 30, 2025, increased by 6.7% to 10,398.3 MEUR compared to the end of 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 66,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





