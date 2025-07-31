Boosted Order Momentum in Q2 for Optoelectronics: EUR/USD

AIXTRON SE reported strong revenues of EUR 137.4 million for Q2 2025 and EUR 249.9 million for the first half of the year, reaching the upper end of their guidance range.

The company experienced continued demand momentum in the optoelectronics segment, driven by AI data center communication needs, with the G10-AsP tool firmly established in the laser market.

AIXTRON confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting revenues between EUR 530 million and EUR 600 million, with a gross margin of 41% to 42% and an EBIT margin of 18% to 22%.

The company's order intake for the first half of 2025 was EUR 250.7 million, with a significant SiC volume order from China completed, although the order backlog decreased compared to the previous year.

AIXTRON achieved a gross profit of EUR 89.9 million in H1 2025, with a gross margin of 36%, slightly impacted by one-off expenses related to personnel reduction.

The company reported a strong improvement in free cash flow, amounting to EUR 71.1 million in the first half of 2025, driven by inventory reductions and lower capital expenditures.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,14350USD and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.





