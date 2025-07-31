SURTECO GROUP: Sales Steady, Forecast on Track!
SURTECO Group SE faces a challenging start to 2025, with sales and profits declining, yet remains optimistic about meeting its annual targets.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Sales for SURTECO Group SE in the first half of 2025 decreased by 3% to €436.3 million compared to the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA fell by 11% to €50.6 million, down from €57.0 million in the previous year.
- The company reported a consolidated net loss of €-5.5 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net profit of €13.8 million in the previous year.
- Earnings per share dropped to €-0.35 from €0.89 in the first half of 2024.
- The company anticipates subdued demand for 2025 but confirms its forecast of Group sales between €850 million and €900 million, with adjusted EBITDA between €85 million and €105 million.
- SURTECO Group SE is focusing on optimizing cost structures, expanding business outside Europe, and achieving synergies within the Group.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the half-year report 2025., at SURTECO GROUP is on 31.07.2025.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 15,675EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.
+0,16 %
-0,95 %
-2,94 %
-2,18 %
+16,11 %
-31,85 %
-25,00 %
-27,91 %
+27,80 %
ISIN:DE0005176903WKN:517690
