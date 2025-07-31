SURTECO GROUP: Sales Steady, Forecast on Track!

Sales for SURTECO Group SE in the first half of 2025 decreased by 3% to €436.3 million compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by 11% to €50.6 million, down from €57.0 million in the previous year.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of €-5.5 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net profit of €13.8 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share dropped to €-0.35 from €0.89 in the first half of 2024.

The company anticipates subdued demand for 2025 but confirms its forecast of Group sales between €850 million and €900 million, with adjusted EBITDA between €85 million and €105 million.

SURTECO Group SE is focusing on optimizing cost structures, expanding business outside Europe, and achieving synergies within the Group.

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the half-year report 2025., at SURTECO GROUP is on 31.07.2025.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 15,675EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.





