Steyr Motors' Record Order Backlog Tops EUR 300M in Half-Year Report

Steyr Motors AG reported a 17.1% increase in revenue to EUR 23.1 million in H1/2025, with an EBIT of EUR 3.4 million and a margin of 14.8%.

The company's order backlog reached a new record high of over EUR 300 million, with additional potential of around EUR 200 million.

Strategic framework agreements were concluded with international partners, enhancing Steyr Motors' global presence in both civilian and defense sectors.

The company expects a revenue increase of at least 40% and an EBIT margin above 20% for 2025.

Steyr Motors is exploring the establishment of local production in Southeast Asia, potentially generating additional revenue of approximately EUR 100 million by 2030.

The company is positioned for significant growth in the second half of the year, with high-margin projects expected to increase profitability.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Steyr Motors is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 58,20EUR and was up +0,69 % compared with the previous day.





