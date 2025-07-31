Clearway Capital Pushes for GZO Trustees Shake-Up
Clearway Capital Partners ICAV is pushing for a trustee overhaul at GZO AG, citing concerns over current leadership's bias and urging creditors to unite for a more transparent future.
- Clearway Capital Partners ICAV has proposed replacing GZO AG's current trustees at the upcoming creditors' meeting on September 8, 2025.
- The proposal suggests appointing Michael Endres as the new independent trustee, following concerns about the independence and performance of current trustees Brigitte Umbach-Spahn and Stephan Kesselbach.
- Many creditors have expressed doubts about the current trustees' representation of their interests, perceiving a bias towards shareholders.
- Clearway emphasizes the importance of creditor participation in the meeting, with votes being counted equally regardless of claim size, and encourages proxy voting for those unable to attend.
- Clearway is committed to ensuring GZO AG remains operational and believes the current restructuring path risks bankruptcy, advocating for a change in trusteeship to protect creditor interests.
- Clearway Capital is an investment fund focused on special situations in Western Europe, aiming to unlock value through responsible ownership and advocating for transparent corporate practices.
