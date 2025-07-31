Elmos Semiconductor SE Surges with Q2 2025 Sales Growth!

Elmos Semiconductor SE reported Q2 2025 sales of €145.7 million, a 14.8% increase from Q1 2025 and a 2.6% increase from Q2 2024.

EBIT for Q2 2025 was €30.1 million, down from €35.9 million in Q2 2024, with an EBIT margin of 20.6%.

The company confirmed its sales guidance for 2025, expecting €580 million ± €30 million despite negative exchange rate effects.

Capital expenditures in Q2 2025 were €4.6 million, significantly lower than €14.4 million in Q2 2024, representing 3.2% of sales.

Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2025 was €0.5 million, a decrease from €1.7 million in Q2 2024.

Elmos aims to expand its presence in China and continues to navigate a volatile economic and geopolitical environment.

