Novo Nordisk, Impinj & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Impinj
|+18,11 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|DroneShield
|+15,87 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Meta Platforms (A)
|+11,98 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Capcom
|-10,25 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Prada
|-13,60 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Confluent Registered (A)
|-25,31 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Microsoft
|Informationstechnologie
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|Maschinenbau
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Novo Nordisk
|190
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Evotec
|84
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|BYD
|73
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|57
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|30
|Informationstechnologie
|Commerzbank
|25
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Impinj
Wochenperformance: +25,17 %
Platz 1
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +11,17 %
Platz 2
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: +12,41 %
Platz 3
Capcom
Wochenperformance: -12,77 %
Platz 4
Prada
Wochenperformance: -15,55 %
Platz 5
Confluent Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +11,17 %
Platz 7
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -9,81 %
Platz 8
Microsoft
Wochenperformance: +13,74 %
Platz 9
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -6,91 %
Platz 10
BYD
Wochenperformance: -11,01 %
Platz 11
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Wochenperformance: +52,24 %
Platz 12
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -26,49 %
Platz 13
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +16,43 %
Platz 14
BYD
Wochenperformance: -11,01 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,46 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: +3,76 %
Platz 17
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: +6,28 %
Platz 18
