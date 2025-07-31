Verbund AG Q1-Q2 2025: Earnings Dip Amid Low Water Supply

VERBUND AG's earnings for Q1-Q2 2025 fell significantly due to a decline in hydropower production, with EBITDA down 19.8% to €1,413.0 million.

The hydro coefficient for run-of-river power plants dropped to 0.76, significantly below the previous year's figure and the long-term average.

Total hydropower generation decreased by 28.3% to 12,401 GWh, while generation from new renewables also declined.

Higher average sales prices for hydropower generation partially offset the earnings decline, reaching €117.2/MWh.

VERBUND adjusted its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting EBITDA between €2,750 million and €3,100 million and a Group result between €1,450 million and €1,650 million.

The planned payout ratio for 2025 is set between 45% and 55% of the adjusted Group result, contingent on no further legal or regulatory changes.

