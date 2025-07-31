Verbund AG Q1-Q2 2025: Earnings Dip Amid Low Water Supply
VERBUND AG faces a challenging start to 2025 as earnings take a hit. A significant drop in hydropower production has impacted their financial results. EBITDA fell by 19.8%, reflecting the struggles in their core operations. The hydro coefficient plummeted to 0.76, a stark contrast to past figures. Total hydropower output decreased by 28.3%, marking a substantial downturn. Despite higher sales prices, the earnings decline was only partially mitigated. VERBUND has revised its 2025 forecast, anticipating a cautious recovery.
- VERBUND AG's earnings for Q1-Q2 2025 fell significantly due to a decline in hydropower production, with EBITDA down 19.8% to €1,413.0 million.
- The hydro coefficient for run-of-river power plants dropped to 0.76, significantly below the previous year's figure and the long-term average.
- Total hydropower generation decreased by 28.3% to 12,401 GWh, while generation from new renewables also declined.
- Higher average sales prices for hydropower generation partially offset the earnings decline, reaching €117.2/MWh.
- VERBUND adjusted its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting EBITDA between €2,750 million and €3,100 million and a Group result between €1,450 million and €1,650 million.
- The planned payout ratio for 2025 is set between 45% and 55% of the adjusted Group result, contingent on no further legal or regulatory changes.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 31.07.2025.
The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 64,75EUR and was down -1,52 % compared with the previous day.
0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.