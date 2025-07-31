Villeroy & Boch: Mastering Strategy with Consistent Success
Villeroy & Boch's strategic maneuvers and robust performance in 2025 highlight its adaptability and growth potential amidst market volatility.
Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
- Villeroy & Boch's revenue grew by 12.1% in the first half of 2025, reaching €725.8 million, primarily due to acquisitions.
- The company's strategic realignment is focused on core brands, leading to the sale of Gustavsberg and Vatette brands to Oras Group.
- The Bathroom & Wellness division saw a revenue increase of 15.7% to €594.0 million, driven by growth in the fittings business and the EMEA region.
- The Dining & Lifestyle division's revenue was €130.4 million, slightly below the previous year, but showed positive trends in project business and retail partnerships.
- Villeroy & Boch expects consolidated revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range for the full year 2025, with operating EBIT anticipated to remain stable.
- The market environment is volatile, influenced by trade disputes and tariff policies, prompting adjustments to the company's financial forecasts.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Villeroy & Boch is on 31.07.2025.
The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 17,800EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous
day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.
-1,12 %
-0,56 %
-2,75 %
+2,91 %
+4,12 %
-7,57 %
+55,95 %
+22,93 %
+596,85 %
ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723
