Villeroy & Boch: Mastering Strategy with Consistent Success

Villeroy & Boch's revenue grew by 12.1% in the first half of 2025, reaching €725.8 million, primarily due to acquisitions.

The company's strategic realignment is focused on core brands, leading to the sale of Gustavsberg and Vatette brands to Oras Group.

The Bathroom & Wellness division saw a revenue increase of 15.7% to €594.0 million, driven by growth in the fittings business and the EMEA region.

The Dining & Lifestyle division's revenue was €130.4 million, slightly below the previous year, but showed positive trends in project business and retail partnerships.

Villeroy & Boch expects consolidated revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range for the full year 2025, with operating EBIT anticipated to remain stable.

The market environment is volatile, influenced by trade disputes and tariff policies, prompting adjustments to the company's financial forecasts.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Villeroy & Boch is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 17,800EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.





