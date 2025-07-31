Digicust to Expand AI Agents for Customs to Belgium and the Netherlands

--------------------------------------------------------------

Empower your customs workforce Digicust Demo

https://www.digicust.com/de/

--------------------------------------------------------------



Vienna (ots) - Digicust, an Austrian deep tech startup and pioneer in AI agents

for customs automation, has announced plans to launch its innovative AI agents

for customs clearance in Belgium and the Netherlands by the end of 2025. This

strategic initiative is being carried out in parallel with an in-depth market

study to gain a thorough understanding of market dynamics and customer

requirements in Belgium. Support for the expansion comes from the Austria

Wirtschaftsservice (aws) "aws Technologie-Internationalisierung Programm" which

highlights the strategic importance and innovative potential of this initiative.







(https://www.digicust.com) is now positioning itself strategically to become the

leading provider of AI agents for customs clearance solutions.



"Expanding into Belgium and the Netherlands is the logical next step in our

growth journey," said Borisav Parmakovic, CEO of Digicust. "These markets are

strategically vital due to their role as major European gateways for

international trade. Our advanced AI customs agents streamline processes,

significantly reduce errors, and provide substantial cost savings, positioning

our clients at the forefront of customs digitization."



The concurrent market study is led by Bernhard Klug, who emphasized: "Our

comprehensive analysis is not just about understanding market conditions; it's

about actively engaging with potential customers and partners from day one."



Digicust's AI agents automate complex customs documentation, tariff

classification, compliance checks and fraud detection, drastically reducing

manual workloads and increasing operational efficiency, while improving security

and supply chain speed through 24/7 customs clearance. This cutting-edge

technology integrates seamlessly into existing software solutions, offering

rapid adoption and immediate benefits.



About Digicust FlexCo



Founded in 2020 and headquartered at Vienna Airport, Digicust is revolutionizing

customs clearance through AI-powered solutions, enabling businesses to automate,

simplify, and accelerate customs processes with unmatched accuracy and

efficiency.



Empower your customs workforce Digicust Demo (https://www.digicust.com/de/)



Pressekontakt:



Digicust GmbH

Bernhard Klug, MSc

E-Mail: mailto:b.klug@digicust.com



Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/173702/6087559

OTS: Digicust GmbH





Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Flughafen Wien - knapp 8% Dividendenrendite Vienna International Airport +0,76 % Aktie 1 Aufrufe heute BörsenBot 25.02.25, 15:04

After a highly successful market entry in Germany last year, Digicust(https://www.digicust.com) is now positioning itself strategically to become theleading provider of AI agents for customs clearance solutions."Expanding into Belgium and the Netherlands is the logical next step in ourgrowth journey," said Borisav Parmakovic, CEO of Digicust. "These markets arestrategically vital due to their role as major European gateways forinternational trade. Our advanced AI customs agents streamline processes,significantly reduce errors, and provide substantial cost savings, positioningour clients at the forefront of customs digitization."The concurrent market study is led by Bernhard Klug, who emphasized: "Ourcomprehensive analysis is not just about understanding market conditions; it'sabout actively engaging with potential customers and partners from day one."Digicust's AI agents automate complex customs documentation, tariffclassification, compliance checks and fraud detection, drastically reducingmanual workloads and increasing operational efficiency, while improving securityand supply chain speed through 24/7 customs clearance. This cutting-edgetechnology integrates seamlessly into existing software solutions, offeringrapid adoption and immediate benefits.About Digicust FlexCoFounded in 2020 and headquartered at Vienna Airport, Digicust is revolutionizingcustoms clearance through AI-powered solutions, enabling businesses to automate,simplify, and accelerate customs processes with unmatched accuracy andefficiency.Empower your customs workforce Digicust Demo (https://www.digicust.com/de/)Pressekontakt:Digicust GmbHBernhard Klug, MScE-Mail: mailto:b.klug@digicust.comWeiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/173702/6087559OTS: Digicust GmbH