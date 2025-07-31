Digicust to Expand AI Agents for Customs to Belgium and the Netherlands
Vienna (ots) - Digicust, an Austrian deep tech startup and pioneer in AI agents
for customs automation, has announced plans to launch its innovative AI agents
for customs clearance in Belgium and the Netherlands by the end of 2025. This
strategic initiative is being carried out in parallel with an in-depth market
study to gain a thorough understanding of market dynamics and customer
requirements in Belgium. Support for the expansion comes from the Austria
Wirtschaftsservice (aws) "aws Technologie-Internationalisierung Programm" which
highlights the strategic importance and innovative potential of this initiative.
After a highly successful market entry in Germany last year, Digicust
(https://www.digicust.com) is now positioning itself strategically to become the
leading provider of AI agents for customs clearance solutions.
"Expanding into Belgium and the Netherlands is the logical next step in our
growth journey," said Borisav Parmakovic, CEO of Digicust. "These markets are
strategically vital due to their role as major European gateways for
international trade. Our advanced AI customs agents streamline processes,
significantly reduce errors, and provide substantial cost savings, positioning
our clients at the forefront of customs digitization."
The concurrent market study is led by Bernhard Klug, who emphasized: "Our
comprehensive analysis is not just about understanding market conditions; it's
about actively engaging with potential customers and partners from day one."
Digicust's AI agents automate complex customs documentation, tariff
classification, compliance checks and fraud detection, drastically reducing
manual workloads and increasing operational efficiency, while improving security
and supply chain speed through 24/7 customs clearance. This cutting-edge
technology integrates seamlessly into existing software solutions, offering
rapid adoption and immediate benefits.
About Digicust FlexCo
Founded in 2020 and headquartered at Vienna Airport, Digicust is revolutionizing
customs clearance through AI-powered solutions, enabling businesses to automate,
simplify, and accelerate customs processes with unmatched accuracy and
efficiency.
