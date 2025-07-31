    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVienna International Airport AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vienna International Airport
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Digicust to Expand AI Agents for Customs to Belgium and the Netherlands

    --------------------------------------------------------------
    Empower your customs workforce Digicust Demo
    https://www.digicust.com/de/
    --------------------------------------------------------------

    Vienna (ots) - Digicust, an Austrian deep tech startup and pioneer in AI agents
    for customs automation, has announced plans to launch its innovative AI agents
    for customs clearance in Belgium and the Netherlands by the end of 2025. This
    strategic initiative is being carried out in parallel with an in-depth market
    study to gain a thorough understanding of market dynamics and customer
    requirements in Belgium. Support for the expansion comes from the Austria
    Wirtschaftsservice (aws) "aws Technologie-Internationalisierung Programm" which
    highlights the strategic importance and innovative potential of this initiative.

    After a highly successful market entry in Germany last year, Digicust
    (https://www.digicust.com) is now positioning itself strategically to become the
    leading provider of AI agents for customs clearance solutions.

    "Expanding into Belgium and the Netherlands is the logical next step in our
    growth journey," said Borisav Parmakovic, CEO of Digicust. "These markets are
    strategically vital due to their role as major European gateways for
    international trade. Our advanced AI customs agents streamline processes,
    significantly reduce errors, and provide substantial cost savings, positioning
    our clients at the forefront of customs digitization."

    The concurrent market study is led by Bernhard Klug, who emphasized: "Our
    comprehensive analysis is not just about understanding market conditions; it's
    about actively engaging with potential customers and partners from day one."

    Digicust's AI agents automate complex customs documentation, tariff
    classification, compliance checks and fraud detection, drastically reducing
    manual workloads and increasing operational efficiency, while improving security
    and supply chain speed through 24/7 customs clearance. This cutting-edge
    technology integrates seamlessly into existing software solutions, offering
    rapid adoption and immediate benefits.

    About Digicust FlexCo

    Founded in 2020 and headquartered at Vienna Airport, Digicust is revolutionizing
    customs clearance through AI-powered solutions, enabling businesses to automate,
    simplify, and accelerate customs processes with unmatched accuracy and
    efficiency.

    Empower your customs workforce Digicust Demo (https://www.digicust.com/de/)

    Pressekontakt:

    Digicust GmbH
    Bernhard Klug, MSc
    E-Mail: mailto:b.klug@digicust.com

    Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/173702/6087559
    OTS: Digicust GmbH


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Digicust to Expand AI Agents for Customs to Belgium and the Netherlands Digicust, an Austrian deep tech startup and pioneer in AI agents for customs automation, has announced plans to launch its innovative AI agents for customs clearance in Belgium and the Netherlands by the end of 2025. This strategic initiative is …