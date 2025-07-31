Cherry SE Unveils Key 2025 H1 Financial Figures
Cherry SE's H1 2025 results reveal a revenue drop to EUR 46.0 million, reflecting strategic shifts and reduced demand. Inventory cuts and segment performances hint at a transformative phase ahead.
- Cherry SE reported consolidated revenues of EUR 46.0 million for H1 2025, down from EUR 61.6 million in H1 2024.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for H1 2025 was -5.0%, a decline from 4.0% in H1 2024, reflecting strategic adjustments.
- Inventory levels were significantly reduced from EUR 82 million in summer 2023 to EUR 43.1 million as of June 30, 2025.
- The decline in revenue was mainly due to reduced shipments to retail partners and weak demand in component manufacturing.
- The Gaming & Office Peripherals segment generated EUR 33.6 million in revenue, while the Digital Health & Solutions segment reported EUR 10.0 million.
- Cherry SE will publish the full report for the first half of 2025 on August 14, 2025.
