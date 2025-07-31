Cherry SE Unveils Key 2025 H1 Financial Figures

Cherry SE reported consolidated revenues of EUR 46.0 million for H1 2025, down from EUR 61.6 million in H1 2024.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for H1 2025 was -5.0%, a decline from 4.0% in H1 2024, reflecting strategic adjustments.

Inventory levels were significantly reduced from EUR 82 million in summer 2023 to EUR 43.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

The decline in revenue was mainly due to reduced shipments to retail partners and weak demand in component manufacturing.

The Gaming & Office Peripherals segment generated EUR 33.6 million in revenue, while the Digital Health & Solutions segment reported EUR 10.0 million.

Cherry SE will publish the full report for the first half of 2025 on August 14, 2025.

The next important date, Preliminary results for the first half of 2025., at Cherry is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8550EUR and was down -0,93 % compared with the previous day.





