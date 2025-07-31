O'Key Group Reveals Net Retail Revenue for Q2 2025
O'KEY Group thrives with a 4.9% revenue rise in Q2 2025, driven by strategic expansions and robust market presence.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- O'KEY Group reported a 4.9% year-on-year increase in net retail revenue for Q2 2025, reaching RUB 54.9 billion.
- O'KEY hypermarkets saw a 1.0% YoY revenue growth to RUB 34.2 billion, while DA! discounters experienced a 12.2% YoY increase to RUB 20.7 billion.
- The Group opened three new DA! discounters in Q2 2025, contributing to a 2.4 percentage point increase in their share of total revenue to 37.6%.
- For the first half of 2025, net retail revenue rose by 3.8% YoY to RUB 108.5 billion, with DA! discounters achieving an 11.2% YoY increase in revenue.
- The Group's total number of stores increased to 303 by the end of June 2025, including 77 hypermarkets and 226 discounters.
- Key events included the redomiciliation of the company from Luxembourg to Russia and the affirmation of credit ratings for O'KEY LLC by Expert RA and NCR rating agencies.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 31.07.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte