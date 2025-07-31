    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Airbus auf 220 Euro - 'Overweight'

    • JPMorgan hebt Kursziel für Airbus auf 220 Euro an.
    • Operatives Ergebnis übertrifft Konsensschätzung um 8%.
    • Gewinnprognose für 2026 wurde ebenfalls erhöht.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Airbus nach Quartalszahlen von 210 auf 220 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) des Luftfahrtkonzerns habe die Konsensschätzung um 8 Prozent übertroffen, lobte David H Perry in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognose (EPS) für 2026./rob/edh/la

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2025 / 00:50 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2025 / 00:50 / BST

    Airbus

    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,71 % und einem Kurs von 178,7 auf Tradegate (31. Juli 2025, 08:54 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -5,72 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,07 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 142,06 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 191,25EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 220,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -2,23 %/+22,91 % bedeutet.


    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
