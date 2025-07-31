HEIDELBERG gets off to positive start in new financial year - forecast for 2025/26 confirmed (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -7,10 % und einem Kurs von 2,355 auf Tradegate (31. Juli 2025, 09:39 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um +52,24 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +73,96 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 718,57 Mio.. Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,6000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -57,36 %/-14,71 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- Sales and adjusted EBITDA margin for Q1 well up on corresponding quarter ofprevious year- Solid incoming orders lay foundations for positive business development- Free cash flow still negative but much improved compared with equivalentperiod of previous year- MoU agreed on system partnership with defense specialist VINCORION- Full-year forecast confirmedHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a positive start tofinancial year 2025/26. Thanks to the healthy order backlog from the previousyear, sales in the first quarter were well up on the previous year's figure (EUR403 million) at EUR 466 million. Business in Europe and Asia developedparticularly positively during this period. In the case of Asia, thisdemonstrates that HEIDELBERG is further strengthening its position in suchfuture markets. The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) also improvedsignificantly, to EUR 20 million (corresponding quarter of previous year: EUR -9million). The adjusted EBITDA margin , which did not include any special itemsduring the reporting period, rose accordingly to 4.4 percent after three months(equivalent quarter of previous year: -2.3 percent). Besides the growing salesvolume and improved production capacity utilization, the cost-cutting measuresintroduced by the company also had an impact in this regard. Systematicallyimplementing both the plan for the future and efficiency improvements is havinga positive effect on profitability in the current financial year. A full yearafter drupa, incoming orders of EUR 559 million in the first quarter (previousyear's figure: EUR 701 million) continued to create a solid basis for positivebusiness development, with the company's successful participation in the ChinaPrint trade show also playing a role."Thanks to our global market position and an improved cost basis, we have made agood start to the new financial year," said Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG."Strategic measures in our core business, together with new options in theTechnology segment and our move into the defense sector, give us cause to feelvery confident about the prospects for the year as a whole." he added.Although the free cash flow after three months was negative, as expected, it wasmuch improved compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.Thanks to the initiation of staffing and efficiency measures, the figure of EUR-68 million (previous year: EUR -103 million) was better than envisaged. The netresult after taxes in the first quarter amounted to EUR -11 million, which was abig improvement on the equivalent period of the previous year (EUR -42 million).