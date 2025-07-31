MLP SE: Q2-EBIT Dips Below Last Year; 2025 Forecast Stands Strong

MLP Group's preliminary Q2-EBIT for 2025 is approximately EUR 5 million, down from EUR 11.7 million in Q2 2024.

The EBIT for the first half of 2025 is around EUR 43 million, compared to EUR 48.7 million in H1 2024.

MLP confirms its full-year EBIT forecast for 2025, projecting a range of EUR 100 to 110 million.

Revenue decline is attributed to lower interest income and a significant decrease in performance-based compensation.

Increased costs are primarily due to higher investments in IT infrastructure and consulting services.

Final business performance figures for Q2 and H1 2025 will be reported on August 14, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first half and the second quarter of 2025., at MLP is on 14.08.2025.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 8,7100EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.793,64PKT (+0,49 %).





