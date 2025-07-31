Logwin's Revenue Soars in H1 2025 Amid Volume Surge

Logwin Group reported a revenue increase to EUR 692.3 million in the first half of 2025, up from EUR 643.5 million in 2024, driven by volume growth.

The operating result (EBITA) remained stable at EUR 42.5 million, comparable to EUR 42.4 million in the previous year.

The Air + Ocean business segment saw a revenue increase, while the Solutions segment performed slightly below last year's strong results.

The net result for the first half of 2025 was EUR 30.6 million, down from EUR 32.4 million in 2024, affected by lower interest income and currency exchange losses.

Logwin's free cash flow for the first six months was EUR 0.6 million, which included a payment for a company acquisition, and total net liquidity was EUR 281.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Logwin AG operates globally with around 190 locations and employs over 3,800 staff, generating sales of approximately EUR 1.4 billion in 2024.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 235,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





