The Platform Group Boosts 2025 Sales & Earnings Forecast!

The Platform Group AG has raised its sales and earnings forecast for 2025 due to successful business development, acquisitions, strong organic growth, and an increased number of partners.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to remain at EUR 1.3 billion, while net sales are projected to rise to EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is expected to increase significantly to EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million.

The number of partners is now expected to exceed 16,500, up from the previous forecast of 16,000, while the debt ratio will remain unchanged between 1.5 and 2.3.

For the 2026 financial year, the Group expects a GMV of EUR 1.6 billion, sales of at least EUR 860 million (up from EUR 820 million), and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% to 10% (previously 7% to 10%).

The announcement was made by The Platform Group AG's Management Board, with contact information provided for Investor Relations.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,2000EUR and was up +4,55 % compared with the previous day.





