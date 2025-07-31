The Platform Group Boosts 2025 Sales & Earnings Forecast!
The Platform Group AG is riding a wave of success, elevating its 2025 forecasts thanks to robust growth and strategic moves. Driven by strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and an expanding partner network, the company anticipates significant financial gains. Sales are projected to soar, with net sales expected to reach up to EUR 735 million and adjusted EBITDA to hit EUR 58 million. Looking ahead, the Group envisions a GMV of EUR 1.6 billion and a promising EBITDA margin, setting the stage for continued success.
- The Platform Group AG has raised its sales and earnings forecast for 2025 due to successful business development, acquisitions, strong organic growth, and an increased number of partners.
- Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to remain at EUR 1.3 billion, while net sales are projected to rise to EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is expected to increase significantly to EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million.
- The number of partners is now expected to exceed 16,500, up from the previous forecast of 16,000, while the debt ratio will remain unchanged between 1.5 and 2.3.
- For the 2026 financial year, the Group expects a GMV of EUR 1.6 billion, sales of at least EUR 860 million (up from EUR 820 million), and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% to 10% (previously 7% to 10%).
- The announcement was made by The Platform Group AG's Management Board, with contact information provided for Investor Relations.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,2000EUR and was up +4,55 % compared with the previous
day.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.