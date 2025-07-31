The Platform Group Ups 2025 Forecast, Eyes Medium-Term Growth!

The Platform Group AG has raised its sales forecast for 2025 from EUR 680-700 million to EUR 715-735 million.

The EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been increased from EUR 47-50 million to EUR 54-58 million.

The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,500, up from the previous forecast of 16,000.

The medium-term planning for 2026 has also been adjusted, with sales now expected to be at least EUR 860 million (previously EUR 820 million).

The Group aims to maintain a debt ratio between 1.5 and 2.3, despite increased acquisition activity.

The CFO and CEO will discuss the current business performance and outlook for 2025 in a webcast presentation on August 1, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,2900EUR and was up +5,57 % compared with the previous day.





