The Platform Group Ups 2025 Forecast, Eyes Medium-Term Growth!
The Platform Group AG is confidently stepping into the future with an ambitious upward revision of its financial forecasts for 2025 and beyond.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has raised its sales forecast for 2025 from EUR 680-700 million to EUR 715-735 million.
- The EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been increased from EUR 47-50 million to EUR 54-58 million.
- The number of partners is now expected to rise to over 16,500, up from the previous forecast of 16,000.
- The medium-term planning for 2026 has also been adjusted, with sales now expected to be at least EUR 860 million (previously EUR 820 million).
- The Group aims to maintain a debt ratio between 1.5 and 2.3, despite increased acquisition activity.
- The CFO and CEO will discuss the current business performance and outlook for 2025 in a webcast presentation on August 1, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.
