Reply: Board Approves Half-Year Report as of June 2025

Reply S.p.A. reported a consolidated turnover of €1,210.1 million for H1 2025, an 8.6% increase from H1 2024.

EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was €223.7 million, up from €180.5 million in H1 2024, representing 18.5% of turnover.

EBIT for the same period was €188.4 million, compared to €146.6 million in H1 2024, corresponding to 15.6% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit for H1 2025 was €179.4 million, an increase from €146.3 million in H1 2024, equating to 14.8% of turnover.

The Group's net financial position was positive at €362.5 million as of June 30, 2025, down from €537.0 million at the end of March 2025.

Reply's strategy focuses on artificial intelligence, data management, and cloud solutions, with plans to invest in agentic AI, silicon shoring, and pre-built AI applications.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 140,15EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.





