    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsReply AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Reply
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Reply: Board Approves Half-Year Report as of June 2025

    Reply S.p.A. showcases robust growth and strategic foresight, with impressive financial results and a keen focus on AI and cloud innovations.

    Reply: Board Approves Half-Year Report as of June 2025
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Reply S.p.A. reported a consolidated turnover of €1,210.1 million for H1 2025, an 8.6% increase from H1 2024.
    • EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was €223.7 million, up from €180.5 million in H1 2024, representing 18.5% of turnover.
    • EBIT for the same period was €188.4 million, compared to €146.6 million in H1 2024, corresponding to 15.6% of turnover.
    • Pre-tax profit for H1 2025 was €179.4 million, an increase from €146.3 million in H1 2024, equating to 14.8% of turnover.
    • The Group's net financial position was positive at €362.5 million as of June 30, 2025, down from €537.0 million at the end of March 2025.
    • Reply's strategy focuses on artificial intelligence, data management, and cloud solutions, with plans to invest in agentic AI, silicon shoring, and pre-built AI applications.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 31.07.2025.

    The price of Reply at the time of the news was 140,15EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.


    Reply

    +2,11 %
    -1,65 %
    -6,36 %
    -12,07 %
    +4,34 %
    +7,11 %
    +77,58 %
    +3.352,09 %
    ISIN:IT0005282865WKN:A2G9K9





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Reply: Board Approves Half-Year Report as of June 2025 Reply S.p.A. showcases robust growth and strategic foresight, with impressive financial results and a keen focus on AI and cloud innovations.