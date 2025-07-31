Reply: Board Approves Half-Year Report as of June 2025
Reply S.p.A. showcases robust growth and strategic foresight, with impressive financial results and a keen focus on AI and cloud innovations.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Reply S.p.A. reported a consolidated turnover of €1,210.1 million for H1 2025, an 8.6% increase from H1 2024.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was €223.7 million, up from €180.5 million in H1 2024, representing 18.5% of turnover.
- EBIT for the same period was €188.4 million, compared to €146.6 million in H1 2024, corresponding to 15.6% of turnover.
- Pre-tax profit for H1 2025 was €179.4 million, an increase from €146.3 million in H1 2024, equating to 14.8% of turnover.
- The Group's net financial position was positive at €362.5 million as of June 30, 2025, down from €537.0 million at the end of March 2025.
- Reply's strategy focuses on artificial intelligence, data management, and cloud solutions, with plans to invest in agentic AI, silicon shoring, and pre-built AI applications.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 31.07.2025.
The price of Reply at the time of the news was 140,15EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.
+2,11 %
-1,65 %
-6,36 %
-12,07 %
+4,34 %
+7,11 %
+77,58 %
+3.352,09 %
ISIN:IT0005282865WKN:A2G9K9
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte