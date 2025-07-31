GEA Group: Forecast Shake-Up
GEA Group is on an upward trajectory, boosting its 2025 financial outlook thanks to stellar first-half results. With organic sales growth now forecasted at 2%-4% and an improved EBITDA margin of 16.2%-16.4%, the company is setting new benchmarks. ROCE projections have also been elevated to 34%-38%, reflecting GEA's robust operational efficiency. Stay tuned for the detailed half-year report on August 7, 2025.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is raising its financial guidance for 2025 due to strong operating performance in the first half of the year.
- Organic sales growth is now projected to be between 2% and 4%, up from the previous range of 1% to 4%.
- The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is revised to 16.2% to 16.4%, increased from 15.6% to 16.0%.
- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is now expected to be between 34% and 38%, up from the previous forecast of 30% to 35%.
- The complete half-year financial report will be published on August 7, 2025.
- The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 62,30EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.019,09PKT (+0,12 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.