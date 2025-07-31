GEA Group: Forecast Shake-Up

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is raising its financial guidance for 2025 due to strong operating performance in the first half of the year.

Organic sales growth is now projected to be between 2% and 4%, up from the previous range of 1% to 4%.

The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is revised to 16.2% to 16.4%, increased from 15.6% to 16.0%.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is now expected to be between 34% and 38%, up from the previous forecast of 30% to 35%.

The complete half-year financial report will be published on August 7, 2025.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 62,30EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.019,09PKT (+0,12 %).





