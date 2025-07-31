GEA Group Boosts 2025 Forecast with Bright Future Ahead
GEA Group has lifted its 2025 forecast, fueled by robust performance and organic growth. With sales and profitability on the rise, GEA's strategic vision is paying off. The company is poised for continued success, eyeing further gains in 2026.
Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
- GEA Group raises its fiscal year 2025 forecast due to strong operating performance in the first half of the year.
- Organic sales growth is now projected at 2 to 4 percent, up from the previous 1 to 4 percent.
- The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is increased to 16.2 to 16.4 percent, from 15.6 to 16.0 percent.
- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is revised to 34 to 38 percent, up from 30 to 35 percent.
- GEA's order intake and revenues showed organic growth, driven by a strong base business, with a significant order expected to be booked in the second half of the year.
- The company anticipates further growth and profitability improvements in 2026, reaffirming its Mission 30 targets.
The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 62,25EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.025,42PKT (+0,14 %).
+3,18 %
-0,41 %
+2,42 %
+8,70 %
+50,79 %
+68,41 %
+88,98 %
+61,79 %
+595,60 %
ISIN:DE0006602006WKN:660200
