GEA Group Boosts 2025 Forecast with Bright Future Ahead

GEA Group raises its fiscal year 2025 forecast due to strong operating performance in the first half of the year.

Organic sales growth is now projected at 2 to 4 percent, up from the previous 1 to 4 percent.

The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is increased to 16.2 to 16.4 percent, from 15.6 to 16.0 percent.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is revised to 34 to 38 percent, up from 30 to 35 percent.

GEA's order intake and revenues showed organic growth, driven by a strong base business, with a significant order expected to be booked in the second half of the year.

The company anticipates further growth and profitability improvements in 2026, reaffirming its Mission 30 targets.

The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.

