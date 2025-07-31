GEA Group Boosts 2025 Forecast with Bright Future Ahead

GEA Group has raised its forecast for fiscal year 2025 due to positive operating performance in the first half of the year.

The new guidance includes organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 16.2 to 16.4 percent, and a ROCE of 34 to 38 percent.

The company will release its complete half-year financial report on August 7, 2025.

GEA has seen improvements in order intake and revenues, driven by a strong base business, and expects further growth in the second half of the year.

A large order worth between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million will be booked in the second half of 2025.

GEA anticipates accelerating revenue growth in 2026 and confirms its Mission 30 growth and profitability targets.

The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 62,93EUR and was up +2,48 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.020,50PKT (+0,12 %).





