GEA Group Boosts 2025 Forecast with Bright Future Ahead
GEA Group is poised for a promising future, as it elevates its 2025 forecast on the back of robust first-half performance. Expectations include organic sales growth, a solid EBITDA margin, and impressive ROCE figures. Stay tuned for the full half-year financial report on August 7, 2025. With a significant order in the pipeline, GEA is set to accelerate growth and meet its ambitious Mission 30 targets.
Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
- GEA Group has raised its forecast for fiscal year 2025 due to positive operating performance in the first half of the year.
- The new guidance includes organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 16.2 to 16.4 percent, and a ROCE of 34 to 38 percent.
- The company will release its complete half-year financial report on August 7, 2025.
- GEA has seen improvements in order intake and revenues, driven by a strong base business, and expects further growth in the second half of the year.
- A large order worth between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million will be booked in the second half of 2025.
- GEA anticipates accelerating revenue growth in 2026 and confirms its Mission 30 growth and profitability targets.
The next important date, Semi-annual financial report as of June 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 07.08.2025.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 62,93EUR and was up +2,48 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.020,50PKT (+0,12 %).
+3,50 %
-0,41 %
+2,42 %
+8,70 %
+50,79 %
+68,41 %
+88,98 %
+61,79 %
+597,80 %
ISIN:DE0006602006WKN:660200
