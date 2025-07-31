GP JOULE strengthens its position in Ireland with the realisation of turnkey solar projects / GP JOULE EPC expands to Ireland with Hugh Bannon as Country Manager (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Kildare (ots) - GP JOULE is expanding its operations in Ireland by adding EPC to
    its existing offerings. Following years of successful wind and solar park
    project planning by GP JOULE PROJECTS Ireland, the company is opening a new
    chapter by becoming a general contractor for PV system construction and
    installation in Ireland.

    GP JOULE has extensive experience in the solar industry and now offers a
    comprehensive service in Ireland, including the design, procurement,
    installation and commissioning of ground-mounted PV systems. With 15 years of
    experience in the design, construction and management of solar parks in Germany
    and internationally, including projects in France, Italy and North America, GP
    JOULE excels in overcoming challenges such as difficult terrain and co-location
    of solar with wind farms. The energy services provider is eager to work with
    Irish clients and use its expertise to support the success of their projects.

    Hugh Bannon is the new Head of GP JOULE EPC Ireland

    As part of its expansion, GP JOULE EPC has welcomed Hugh Bannon as the new
    Country manager for Ireland. He is a chartered civil engineer with over 20
    years' experience in construction and infrastructure projects, including more
    than 15 years in the renewable energy sector. Hugh has held senior roles on
    numerous projects across wind, solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
    with over 200 MW now in operation. Leveraging Hugh's strong technical and
    industry expertise, GP JOULE EPC is eager and ready to make a positive
    contribution to Ireland's renewable energy sector and support the country in
    meeting its 2030 renewable electricity targets and broader climate commitments.

    "I'm very much looking forward to leading GP JOULE EPC's entry into Ireland. GP
    JOULE is a market-leading company with a proven history of delivering
    world-class renewable projects as a full-service EPC provider. We are here to
    deliver reliable, sustainable solutions that will contribute to Ireland's clean
    energy future," says Hugh Bannon, Country Manager, GP JOULE EPC Ireland Ltd.

    Meik Georg Gessner, Managing Director of GP JOULE EPC, explains: "We are
    delighted to expand our EPC offering across Ireland with an experienced
    professional like Hugh Bannon. We are convinced that his expertise will enrich
    our team and make a decisive contribution to the expansion of renewable energies
    in Ireland."

    About GP JOULE GP JOULE is an integrated energy supplier that covers the entire
    energy value chain, from generation to use - and from consulting and financing
    through to project planning, construction and service. GP JOULE produces and
    sells wind and solar power, green hydrogen and heat and makes use of it where it
    is most effective: in electric and hydrogen-based mobility, in households and in
    industry. From its base in Germany, GP JOULE has been shaping the future of
    energy in Europe since 2009. For a secure, independent and sustainable supply of
    energy. For 100% renewable energy for everyone.

