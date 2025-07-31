GP JOULE strengthens its position in Ireland with the realisation of turnkey solar projects / GP JOULE EPC expands to Ireland with Hugh Bannon as Country Manager (FOTO)
Kildare (ots) - GP JOULE is expanding its operations in Ireland by adding EPC to
its existing offerings. Following years of successful wind and solar park
project planning by GP JOULE PROJECTS Ireland, the company is opening a new
chapter by becoming a general contractor for PV system construction and
installation in Ireland.
GP JOULE has extensive experience in the solar industry and now offers a
comprehensive service in Ireland, including the design, procurement,
installation and commissioning of ground-mounted PV systems. With 15 years of
experience in the design, construction and management of solar parks in Germany
and internationally, including projects in France, Italy and North America, GP
JOULE excels in overcoming challenges such as difficult terrain and co-location
of solar with wind farms. The energy services provider is eager to work with
Irish clients and use its expertise to support the success of their projects.
Hugh Bannon is the new Head of GP JOULE EPC Ireland
As part of its expansion, GP JOULE EPC has welcomed Hugh Bannon as the new
Country manager for Ireland. He is a chartered civil engineer with over 20
years' experience in construction and infrastructure projects, including more
than 15 years in the renewable energy sector. Hugh has held senior roles on
numerous projects across wind, solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
with over 200 MW now in operation. Leveraging Hugh's strong technical and
industry expertise, GP JOULE EPC is eager and ready to make a positive
contribution to Ireland's renewable energy sector and support the country in
meeting its 2030 renewable electricity targets and broader climate commitments.
"I'm very much looking forward to leading GP JOULE EPC's entry into Ireland. GP
JOULE is a market-leading company with a proven history of delivering
world-class renewable projects as a full-service EPC provider. We are here to
deliver reliable, sustainable solutions that will contribute to Ireland's clean
energy future," says Hugh Bannon, Country Manager, GP JOULE EPC Ireland Ltd.
Meik Georg Gessner, Managing Director of GP JOULE EPC, explains: "We are
delighted to expand our EPC offering across Ireland with an experienced
professional like Hugh Bannon. We are convinced that his expertise will enrich
our team and make a decisive contribution to the expansion of renewable energies
in Ireland."
Images
Caption: Hugh Bannon, Country Manager of GP JOULE EPC Ireland, brings experience
from more than 20 years in major construction and infrastructure projects.
Caption: GP JOULE now offers a comprehensive service in Ireland, including the
design, procurement, installation and commissioning of ground-mounted PV
systems.
Image rights: GP JOULE; images can be used for free in conjunction with reports
on the foundation of GP JOULE EPC Ireland.
About GP JOULE GP JOULE is an integrated energy supplier that covers the entire
energy value chain, from generation to use - and from consulting and financing
through to project planning, construction and service. GP JOULE produces and
sells wind and solar power, green hydrogen and heat and makes use of it where it
is most effective: in electric and hydrogen-based mobility, in households and in
industry. From its base in Germany, GP JOULE has been shaping the future of
energy in Europe since 2009. For a secure, independent and sustainable supply of
energy. For 100% renewable energy for everyone.
Press contact :
Jürn Kruse
Corporate Communications
GP JOULE Group
mailto:presse@gp-joule.de
Tel. +49 (0)4671-6074-213
Mobile +49 (0)160-1540265
Information on Data Protection: http://www.gp-joule.com/en/privacy-policy
GP JOULE GmbH Cecilienkoog 16 - 25821 Reußenköge, Germany -
http://www.gp-joule.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100699/6088147
OTS: GP JOULE
