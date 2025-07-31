Daimler Truck: Stellar Q2, Dim 2025 Outlook

Daimler Truck Holding AG reported a strong Q2 performance with an adjusted ROS of 9.3% despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

The full-year guidance for the North American Class 8 market has been adjusted to 250,000 to 280,000 units due to market weakness.

Trucks North America's unit sales are now expected to be between 135,000 to 155,000 units, with an adjusted ROS forecasted between 10% and 12%.

The full-year guidance for other segments remains unchanged, but the Group's adjusted EBIT is now expected to range between €3.6 billion and €4.1 billion.

The updated guidance assumes continued operation under the current USMCA framework and may be revised due to changes in tariffs or geopolitical developments.

Q2 2025 results showed Daimler Truck Group's adjusted EBIT at €1,118 million, with various segments like Trucks North America and Daimler Buses exceeding consensus expectations.

