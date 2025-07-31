Allane's 2025 Virtual AGM Triumphs with Success!

Allane Mobility Group successfully held its 2025 virtual Annual General Meeting, with 96.4% of the voting share capital represented.

The company relocated its headquarters from Pullach to Garching near Munich, offering modern, energy-efficient facilities.

The dividend for the 2024 fiscal year was suspended to strengthen the company's financial base and focus on growth.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected as the new auditor for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2024 fiscal year, and all proposed resolutions were approved by a large majority.

Allane Mobility Group is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, generating consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million in 2024, with Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH as the largest shareholder.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






