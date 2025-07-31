CANCOM SE unveils H1 2025 results, revises annual outlook.

CANCOM SE has published preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year.

The Executive Board adjusted the forecast due to continued reluctance of customers to buy, with business developing below expectations in Q2 2025.

Preliminary figures show revenue for H1 2025 at approximately €803.8 million, down from €835.3 million in H1 2024.

EBITDA is expected to be €36.7 million (H1 2024: €55.5 million) and EBITA around €10.1 million (H1 2024: €28.7 million).

The updated forecast for 2025 anticipates revenue between €1,650 to €1,750 million, EBIT between €100 to €110 million, and EBITA between €46 to €56 million.

The full 2025 half-year report will be published on 12 August 2025 on CANCOM's website.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2025" to English is "Half-Year Financial Report 2025.", at CANCOM SE is on 12.08.2025.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 24,200EUR and was down -7,98 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.546,42PKT (-0,90 %).





