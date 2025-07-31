CANCOM SE unveils H1 2025 results, revises annual outlook.
CANCOM SE reveals a challenging start to 2025, adjusting forecasts amid cautious customer spending.
Foto: CANCOM SE
- CANCOM SE has published preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year.
- The Executive Board adjusted the forecast due to continued reluctance of customers to buy, with business developing below expectations in Q2 2025.
- Preliminary figures show revenue for H1 2025 at approximately €803.8 million, down from €835.3 million in H1 2024.
- EBITDA is expected to be €36.7 million (H1 2024: €55.5 million) and EBITA around €10.1 million (H1 2024: €28.7 million).
- The updated forecast for 2025 anticipates revenue between €1,650 to €1,750 million, EBIT between €100 to €110 million, and EBITA between €46 to €56 million.
- The full 2025 half-year report will be published on 12 August 2025 on CANCOM's website.
The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2025" to English is "Half-Year Financial Report 2025.", at CANCOM SE is on 12.08.2025.
The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 24,200EUR and was down -7,98 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,07 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.546,42PKT (-0,90 %).
