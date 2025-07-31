SFC Energy Revises 2025 Outlook Amid Market Shifts

SFC Energy AG has adjusted its 2025 financial year guidance due to challenging market conditions and currency depreciation.

The new forecast for 2025 expects Group sales between EUR 146.5 million and EUR 161 million, adjusted EBITDA between EUR 13 million and EUR 19 million, and adjusted EBIT between EUR 5 million and EUR 11 million.

The adjustment is driven by macroeconomic uncertainties, exchange rate volatility, and protectionist tendencies, particularly affecting new business in the United States.

Several planned project awards in the Defense sector, especially in India, are postponed to 2026, impacting short-term earnings.

Preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 show Group sales of approximately EUR 73.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA at EUR 8.5 million and adjusted EBIT at EUR 4.6 million.

SFC Energy AG maintains a solid financial foundation with a net financial position of approximately EUR 46 million as of 30 June 2025, supporting its expansion plans.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SFC Energy is on 26.08.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 19,700EUR and was down -9,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,480EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.509,69PKT (-1,11 %).





