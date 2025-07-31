SFC Energy: 2025 Forecast Adjusted, Growth Path Unchanged

SFC Energy AG has adjusted its financial forecast for 2025 due to macroeconomic uncertainties, tariffs, and exchange rate fluctuations.

The company now expects 2025 Group sales to be between EUR 146.5 million and EUR 161 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 160.6 million to EUR 180.9 million.

Delays in project awards in the defense sector in India are impacting short-term expectations, with some projects now expected to be realized in 2026.

Despite challenges, SFC Energy AG remains on a profitable growth path, with dynamic growth in its methanol fuel cell business and a strong project pipeline in the Defense & Public Security sector.

The company is actively exploring acquisition opportunities to strengthen market access in the U.S. and Southeast Asia, and has implemented cost reduction measures to improve earnings.

SFC Energy AG plans to launch its own production facility in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2025, aiming to accelerate growth and offset the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SFC Energy is on 26.08.2025.

