CANCOM SE Updates 2025 Forecast After Preliminary H1 Figures

CANCOM SE published preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to customer reluctance to buy.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 was approximately €803.8 million, compared to €835.3 million in the first half of 2024.

EBITDA is expected to be €36.7 million, down from €55.5 million in the first half of 2024, and EBITA is expected to be around €10.1 million, compared to €28.7 million in the first half of 2024.

The updated forecast for 2025 anticipates revenue between €1,650 to €1,750 million, EBITDA between €100 to €110 million, and EBITA between €46 to €56 million.

The full 2025 half-year report will be published on 12 August 2025 on CANCOM's website in the Investors section.

CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard) and is based in Munich, Germany.

The next important date at CANCOM SE is on 12.08.2025 for the Half-Year Financial Report 2025.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 23,625EUR and was down -10,17 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.514,58PKT (-1,08 %).





