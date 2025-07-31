    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCANCOM SE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CANCOM SE
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CANCOM SE Updates 2025 Forecast After Preliminary H1 Figures

    Facing a cautious market, CANCOM SE reveals a dip in its first-half 2025 figures, prompting a revised outlook for the year.

    CANCOM SE Updates 2025 Forecast After Preliminary H1 Figures
    Foto: CANCOM SE
    • CANCOM SE published preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to customer reluctance to buy.
    • Revenue for the first half of 2025 was approximately €803.8 million, compared to €835.3 million in the first half of 2024.
    • EBITDA is expected to be €36.7 million, down from €55.5 million in the first half of 2024, and EBITA is expected to be around €10.1 million, compared to €28.7 million in the first half of 2024.
    • The updated forecast for 2025 anticipates revenue between €1,650 to €1,750 million, EBITDA between €100 to €110 million, and EBITA between €46 to €56 million.
    • The full 2025 half-year report will be published on 12 August 2025 on CANCOM's website in the Investors section.
    • CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard) and is based in Munich, Germany.

    The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2025" to English is "Half-Year Financial Report 2025.", at CANCOM SE is on 12.08.2025.

    The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 23,625EUR and was down -10,17 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.514,58PKT (-1,08 %).


    CANCOM SE

    -9,13 %
    -2,98 %
    -6,80 %
    +1,56 %
    -20,68 %
    -21,72 %
    -46,95 %
    +47,76 %
    +664,07 %
    ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CANCOM SE Updates 2025 Forecast After Preliminary H1 Figures Facing a cautious market, CANCOM SE reveals a dip in its first-half 2025 figures, prompting a revised outlook for the year.