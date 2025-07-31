Bayer Boosts 2025 Forecast, Sets US Legal Provisions

Bayer has upgraded its currency-adjusted sales and earnings guidance for 2025 due to better-than-expected performance in its Pharmaceuticals division.

The company now expects Group sales of 46 to 48 billion euros and EBITDA before special items of 9.7 to 10.2 billion euros for 2025.

Bayer has established additional provisions of around 1.2 billion euros for the Roundup litigation in the United States, contributing to a total of approximately 1.7 billion euros in provisions and liabilities.

Bayer's second-quarter 2025 Group sales were approximately 10.7 billion euros, with a 2.2% increase in the Crop Science division, while Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health divisions remained at prior-year levels.

Core earnings per share increased to 1.23 euros, driven by an improved financial result and lower tax expenses, while net financial debt was 33.3 billion euros.

Bayer has achieved a major settlement with a plaintiffs’ law firm, reducing unresolved glyphosate claims to 61,000 out of a total of 192,000 claims.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2nd Quarter 2025, at Bayer is on 06.08.2025.

